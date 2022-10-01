Indian Diplomacy Forces China To Withdraw Its Resolution Against AUKUS Deal At IAEA

In a major win for Indian diplomacy, New Delhi forced China to withdraw its resolution against the AUKUS, a trilateral security pact, at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). According to the sources of the news agency ANI, the major development came during the "General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency". The conference was held from September 26-30 in Vienna. During the conference, the sources claimed that Beijing tried to get a resolution passed against the AUKUS for seeking to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines (but armed with conventional weapons).

AUKUS is a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Under the pact, the US and the UK will help Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines. While arguing at the conference, China said the initiative violates its responsibilities under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). It also raised serious questions about the working of the IAEA.

However, taking several staunch steps and using its diplomacy, India forced Beijing to withdraw its resolution against the trilateral security pact. Notably, the Indian Mission to the IAEA in Vienna worked closely with many IAEA member states and also helped many smaller countries take a clear stand on the Chinese proposal. Realizing that its resolution would not get majority support, China withdrew its draft resolution on September 30.

What is AUKUS deal?

Notably, last year, Australia and the US announced a defence partnership called AUKUS, with the initial task of the United States and the UK backing Canberra's bid to acquire nuclear-propelled submarines. This significant development paved the path to the cancellation of the previous agreement signed between Australia and France-based defence companies. Meanwhile, raising concern over the trilateral deal, the Chinese official urged the member countries to adopt a responsible attitude toward the international community’s concerns. "In disregard of the international community’s concerns, the AUKUS have obstinately advanced nuclear submarine deal. This fully exposes their double standards and will have a profound negative impact on the resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue and the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue," Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming said earlier in February.

Image: AP/PMINDIA.GOV.IN