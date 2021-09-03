Indian Economy Will Reach Pre-COVID Levels By December 2021, Says PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

The Indian economy will reach pre-COVID levels in the third quarter of October to December this year, Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor to the Ministry of Finance, said on Friday, days after government data showed that the country's GDP grew by 20.1% in the first quarter of FY22 in comparison to contraction of 24.4% during the same period last year. He said that demands are coming back strongly, and exports are also doing well. "We have seen 45 per cent year on year growth in August in merchandise exports, and services exports are doing quite well. Indian economy will reach pre-COVID-19 levels by the third quarter of October to December 2021," Sanyal said.

The foreign direct investments also continue to be at a record level, suggesting "momentum in the economy." He, however, stated that pre-covid levels by Q3 FY22 would only reach if another wave of novel coronavirus does not hit the country.

"I think if there is no major shock, then we are on stream for having double-digit growth not just this year but even in next year, because there's a lot of momentum in the economy," PEA to Finance Ministry said. He called 20.1% growth in the first quarter a strong number. Commenting on the stock market being bullish, Sanyal said, "It means that both domestic and foreign investors are beginning to appreciate the major reforms we have done in many years."

Taking about stressed sectors, he said that the government is concerned about businesses affected by the COVID restrictions, particularly travel & tourism and entertainment.

GST Revenue for August witnesses 30% spike

Another sign of recovering economy is that the gross GST collections for August were over Rs 1.12 crore, which is a 30% spike than last year. Of the 1,12,020 crore GST collected, Rs 20,522 crore is CGST, Rs 56,247 crore is IGST, Rs 26,605 crore is SGST and Rs 8,646 crore is Cess, government informed. Notably, in July too, the GST revenue had remained over one lakh crore mark. After crossing Rs 1 lakh mark for nine straight months, the GST collection had dropped below this number in June 2021 due to the second wave of COVID-19. The GST collection for the last two months has again crossed Rs 1 lakh crore with receding cases.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: @SanjeevSanyal-Twitter/PTI