Indian Economy Witnessing 'V-shaped' Recovery Amid COVID-19 Challenges: Rajnath Singh

In an assurance of a recovering Indian economy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Central government has initiated a number of steps to deal with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rajnath Singh stressed that the country is witnessing a 'V-shaped' recovery post-pandemic. It is to be noted that a V-shaped recovery refers to a quick improvement in an economy after a sharp decline.

Addressing a workshop on the financial market organised by the Lucknow branch of Central India Regional Council (CIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in Lucknow, the Minister said, "We are witnessing a V-shaped recovery after the pandemic. Our focus on infrastructure and logistics has started to remove bottlenecks on the supply side. Contact-based services are also gaining momentum due to the success of our COVID-19 vaccination drive. This is a good sign for our economy to come back on track".

The workshop was organised in Uttar Pradesh with the aim to train and motivate the participants about the new developments and future challenges related to the economy.

Rajnath Singh informed that as per survey reports, India continues to grow as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world. He further mentioned that exports are likely to increase in the future as it continues to set new records. It is learned that India has signed a major free trade agreement with Australia and similar agreements with other partner countries too.

Rajnath Singh on gross GST revenue collection

Defining tax collection as a means of completing works of public interest, Singh said the same revenue reached more than 80 crore people in the form of free food grains through 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' during the COVID-19 situation.

It is to be noted that the gross GST revenue collection was the highest ever at Rs 1.68 lakh crore for April 2022.

He stated that new investments made at the global and domestic levels are expected to ease the pressure on the supply chain.

Further, describing Chartered Accountants (CAs) as the backbone of financial management and auditing of the economy, the Defence Minister said, "Just like our Armed Forces personnel who protect the country's borders with sheer bravery and dedication, our CAs are the conscience keepers of the financial system. The CAs must ensure honesty while imparting their duties as they are the keepers of the people's trust in financial institutions".

Defence Minister's take on the Russia-Ukraine war

Expressing concerns over the situation of the world economy amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and COVID pandemic, Singh mentioned that the supply chain disruptions and logistical bottlenecks are observed on the global level.

He stressed the fact that both Russia and Ukraine are major commodity producers. The major producer of food grains and hydro-carbons is Russia while Ukraine is an important producer of wheat. And therefore, the ongoing war between the two countries has impacted the whole world. "Since we import hydro-carbon and oilseeds in large quantities, their prices have affected our country. Food and fuel prices have gone up. Core inflation has also increased due to the global supply chain and other logistical bottlenecks," the minister added.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)