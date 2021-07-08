Indian Embassy In Afghanistan Functional Amid Deteriorating Security, Watching Closely:EAM

India and Afghanistan have a strong relationship based on historical, geographical and cultural links. Interestingly, India is a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan to strengthen the country's zeal in attaining an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled national peace and reconciliation process. This holds significant relevance during the period when the United States and NATO troops have pledged to withdraw to pull out US and NATO troops ending Washington's 18-year long war with Taliban after the 9/11 attacks.

While there have been reports, that Afghanistan is witnessing a massive surge in Taliban-infused violence while insurgents have launched multiple attacks to gain hold of provinces. Afghan national army commandos have been sent to counter Taliban resurgence in respective territories. The shift of power or the ongoing power crisis in Afghanistan is especially volatile saving the shift of reigns as US forces prepare to exit. The deadline given to the President Biden administration is September 11 marking the anniversary of the World Trade Centre attacks by the Wahhabi Islamist terrorist group Al-Qaeda.

Indian embassy in Afghanistan is functional amid Taliban-infused violence

On July 8, The External Affairs Ministry (EAM) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that the Indian consulates in Afghanistan at Herat and Mazhar-e-Sharif are functional while the situation was fluid and evolving. He stated that there was no move to airlift Indian citizens as of now.

Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We are, however, carefully monitoring the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the security and safety of Indian nationals in Afghanistan."

EAM Jaishankar to meet Russian Foreign Min; Dialogues on Afghanistan on the cards

India has been supporting Afghanistan and closely following the evolving leadership during the transition period by enabling Afghanistan to be able to self-sustain. External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, during his three-day visit to Russia, is set to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. The issue will be detailed under other Russian leaderships too.

Notably, EAM Jaishankar's visit to Tehran surfaced on a day when Iran was hosting a high-level intra-Afghan dialogue between Taliban and Afghan government delegates amid historic developments in war-torn State. In the recent past, India-Afghanistan relations have further been strengthened by the Strategic Partnership Agreement, which was signed in October 2011. In 2020, Indian delegates also attended the inaugural ceremony of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Qatar's capital Doha while EAM Jaishankar virtually addressed the conclave. In June 2021, EAM Jaishankar also met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in Doha and exchanged dialogues over the war-torn State.

India has recently built Chabahar port in Iran to gain access to Afghanistan by road, bypassing Pakistan. Interestingly, India is the biggest regional donor to Afghanistan and aided in constructing the Parliament building in the State. Likewise, India has undertaken several infrastructure projects like building roads and dams. India has built over 200 public schools and provides scholarships to many students from Afghanistan.