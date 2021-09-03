Indian Embassy In Kabul Safe And Fully Operational, Salaries Given By GOI: MEA Official

Days after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, recent reports suggest that Indian Embassy in Kabul is currently safe and properly operational. Furthermore, the salaries of the local employees have also been dispersed by the Indian government, says the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Indian Embassy in Kabul

A top government official has confirmed the news and said that India's Embassy situated in Kabul is running safely, and payments for the maintenance and salaries were paid on time by the Government of India, reported ANI. Also, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is receiving continuous updates from the Kabul Embassy and has assured its safety. However, the banks are not properly operational yet due to the ongoing tensions since the takeover. This could result in trouble for the staff members to withdraw their salaries.

India's evacuation from Afghanistan

Since the Taliban's takeover in August, the Indian government has made several efforts to bring back their diplomats and nationals stranded in Afghanistan. However, now because of the airports being shut down and flight services suspended by the Taliban, evacuation operations have currently stopped. Although, it is expected that the remaining Indians will be brought back soon. In the matter, the government is in constant touch with Kabul and the staff at the Indian Embassy in Kabul. More than 500 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan out of which 260 were Indians. With the help of other agencies, the Indian government has facilitated the evacuation operations, MEA earlier informed.

Meanwhile, India is already concerned about the security situation in the country as Afghanistan could be used for anti-India activities.

(With ANI inputs)

