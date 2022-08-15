Indian Embassy In Russia Pays Floral Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Hoists Tricolour On I-Day

As India completes 75 years of independence, the Embassy of India in Russia celebrated Independence Day on Monday by paying a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, hoisting the Tricolour and reading out the President's message. The Indian Embassy in Russia, with Ambassador Pavan Kapoor, celebrated the 75 glorious years of India's independence.

Independence Day was celebrated at the Embassy with the Ambassador @AmbKapoor paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, hoisting the #Tiranga and reading out the President's message.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/3UzqfLXvus — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) August 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin also extended his warmest congratulations on the occasion of India's Independence Day. Putin, in an official message to India, wrote, "Russian-Indian relations are developing in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership."

"By joint efforts, we will ensure the further development of the whole range of productive inter-state ties for the benefit of our friendly people, in the interests of strengthening security and stability at the regional and global level," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement. The Russian President also emphasised that Russia and India have been "successfully" cooperating in various sectors and interacting within the framework of the United Nations, BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and other multilateral structures.

Putin also sincerely wished good health and success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. He also wished happiness and prosperity to all Indian citizens.

Russian Foreign Ministry wishes India on 76th Independence Day

The Russian Foreign Ministry also greeted India on the occasion of Independence Day. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow and New Delhi have a "special and privileged strategic partnership". Meanwhile, the Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov also congratulated the people of India on the country's 76th Independence Day.