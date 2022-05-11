Indian Embassy In Sri Lanka Denies 'fake' Reports Of Nation's Politicians Fleeing To India

The Indian High Commission, dismissing as 'rumours', have strongly denied reports in certain section of the media that certain Sri Lankan politicians have fled to India. On May 10, the video of MP Namal Rajapaksa's wife boarding a helicopter and leaving the country went viral. As per sources, the Rajapaksa family has taken refuge in the forests in Trincomalee. The protesters have been vehemently showing anger against the Rajapaksa clan and blamed them for the country's economic turmoil.

As the clashes intensify in the nation, the anti-government protestors have set up a checkpoint on the road towards the Bandarnaike Airport to prevent the loyalists of the Rajapaksa family from fleeing the country.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, terming the reports of Sri Lankan politicians fleeing to India as rumours, tweeted and said,

"High Commission has recently noticed rumours circulating in sections of media & social media that certain political persons and their families have fled to India. These are fake and blatantly false reports,devoid of ny truth or substance. High Commission strongly denies them."

Sri Lankan Defence Ministry issues free hand to Armed forces

As India's southern neighbour plunged further into uncertainty, the Sri Lankan Armed forces have been ordered to shoot any individual who tries to steal public property or cause ruckus, according to local media. The orders have been given as widespread protests aggravated wherein the security forces are coming at loggerheads with the protestors.

Meanwhile President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pleaded with the people to end the violence and not harm fellow citizens as he vowed to address the political and economic crises in the country. In another development, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday requested the authorities in Sri Lanka to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue and prevent further violence to address the grievances of the population amid the harsh economic crises in the country.

Sri Lankan MP speaks with Republic TV

Shanakiya Rasamanickam, Member of Sri Lankan Parliament, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on May 10 and accused the Rajapaksa clan of driving the country from an economic crisis to a political crisis. He said, "The country is actually heading towards the state of anarchy after Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa unleashed their goons and their thugs on civilians who are protesting peacefully and demanding their resignation."

