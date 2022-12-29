Indian Embassy In Uzbekistan Condoles Cough Syrup Deaths; 'Closely Monitoring Situation'

The Indian Embassy in Uzbekistan, in an official release, extended its condolences to the families of the 18 deceased children and assured that India is closely following the developments in the matter. This comes after as many as 18 children died of respiratory problems due to their alleged consumption of the cough syrup 'Dok1 Max' manufactured by Noida-based firm Marion Biotech.

Press Release by Indian Embassy on "unfortunate death of 18 children in Uzbekistan"

The statement further revealed that the Embassy in Tashkent is in contact with Uzbekistan's Agency on Development of Pharmaceutical Industry and has requested it to share details with the Indian side for further action.

According to the Embassy, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is also in constant contact with the drug regulator of Uzbekistan since December 27. Earlier today, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the death of the children was recorded over a span of two months, per the Uzbek authorities.

"Immediately on receipt of the information, joint inspection of the Noida facility of the manufacturer, Marion Biotech, was carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Drug Control and CDSCO team and further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report," the release stated. "The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh, India for testing," it further said.

The Embassy also stressed that India values its partnership with Uzbekistan along with cooperation in the field of healthcare and pharmaceutical drugs.

Health Ministry's statement

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐳𝐛𝐞𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧-𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐲𝐫𝐮𝐩 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫

The Union Health Ministry also released a statement confirming that Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has been in touch with Uzbek authorities over the death of 18 Uzbek children. It also said that a joint inspection has been carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Drug Control and CDSCO team in Marion's facility. The company holds the license for manufacturing Dok1 Max syrup and Tablets for export purposes granted by the Drugs Controller of UP, the ministry said.