Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For All Indians In Afghanistan, Says Situation Is Dangerous

India, on June 29, issued a detailed advisory for all Indians staying, working, and visiting Afghanistan to be extremely cautious concerning their security and avoid unnecessary travel in view of escalating violence in the country.

The Indian embassy, in an advisory, informed that the security situation in Afghanistan continues to be 'dangerous' and a series of attacks have been carried out by terrorist groups including targeting civilians, adding that a serious threat of abduction is faced by Indian nationals.

As per an official date, at present in Afghanistan, there are about 3,000 Indians residing in the country.

The embassy 'strongly advised' all Indians to keep essential movements as discrete as possible and avoid all types of non-essential movements and urged them.

Terror groups are a threat to Indians

In the 13-point advisory, the embassy said, "The security situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous in several provinces. Terror groups operating in Afghanistan have escalated violent activities and carried out a series of complex attacks in various parts of Afghanistan, including targeting Afghan defence and security forces and Afghan government institutions and even civilians".

It said, "Indian nationals are not exceptions, and they additionally face a serious threat of kidnapping".

For the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a series of attacks as the United States looks to end nearly two decades of its military presence by complete withdrawal of its forces from the war-ravaged country by September 11.

In the advisory, there is a mention of the Indian companies operating in Afghanistan as they are advised to implement necessary security measures for their Indian employees deployed at project sites.

It stated, "In recent weeks, targeted attacks that are on the rise in various provinces and districts, directed against government establishments and security posts, have seen civilians caught in the middle of the conflict. Incidents of roadside IED (improvised explosive device) blasts and magnetic IEDs used to target vehicles of civilians continue to be reported from many parts of the country".

Indians must be cautious

In the advisory, it is said that to maintain security, all the Indians in Afghanistan must avoid unnecessary movements, especially during peak hours.

It stated, "While travelling on roads, maintain distance from possible targets like military convoys, vehicles of government ministries/offices, high-ranking officials, law-enforcement agencies, and avoid visiting crowded markets".

The embassy has advised avoiding travelling outside the main cities, adding that essential travel should be undertaken by air as many highways and roads are unsafe and prone to attacks.

It also pointed, "All Indian nationals arriving in Afghanistan are advised to register with the Embassy/Consulates on the website: https://eoi.gov.in/kabul/ or by email to paw.kabul@mea.gov.in. Those who are already present but have not registered or updated their contact details are also requested to do so immediately".

The embassy has said that people must avoid crowds including visiting markets, shopping complexes, mandis, restaurants and other public places.

The advisory has added, "Any essential movement may please be kept as discrete as possible. Movements generally should not have a predictable pattern and timing and routes taken should be changed wherever possible to maintain an element of surprise. It is advisable to be in a high state of alertness during essential movements".

EAM to meet Taliban leaders?

There were reports across various media claiming that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be meeting Taliban leaders in June. But, sources in the Government clarified to Republic Media Network that "such reports are completely false, baseless and mischievous."

The sources added, "We have seen social media reports claiming that EAM has met certain Taliban leaders. Such reports are completely false, baseless and mischievous".

(Image credit: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)