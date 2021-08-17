In a key development on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy staff and their families have safely left Kabul amid concerns over their safety following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. This comes as evacuation operations have recommenced at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying around 150 persons including embassy staff, kin and security personnel will first land in Jamnagar and will fly to Delhi after refuelling. On the other hand, sources indicated that the other Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan are in a secure zone and would be repatriated in a day or two.

On Monday, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, "We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan. There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people-to-people endeavours. We will stand by them."

On the other hand, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the recent developments in the war-torn country. The EAM revealed that he is continuously monitoring the situation in Kabul and urged everyone to provide accurate information about Indians stuck there at a dedicated phone number and mobile number of the MEA Afghanistan Cell. Moreover, Jaishankar revealed that he would raise concerns about the situation in Afghanistan during his engagements at the United Nations on August 18 and 19.

Several Indians in Afghanistan wanting to be repatriated to India are in a secure area and will be brought back home safely in a day or two: Sources pic.twitter.com/nczDr3kmXq — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

UNSC backs formation of an inclusive government

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, at least 7 persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Kabul airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. Addressing the nation on late Monday, US President Joe Biden defended his administration's decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. Maintaining that 'nation building' was never the aim of the US, he blamed the Afghan leaders and military for failing to resist the Taliban surge.

In another development, the UNSC demanded an immediate end to all hostilities in Afghanistan and backed the formation of a "united, inclusive and representative" government. Speaking at the emergency meeting of the UNSC, India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said, "If there is a zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and it is ensured that the territory of Afghanistan is not used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country, then Afghanistan’s neighbours and the region would feel safer". He added, "We call upon parties concerned to maintain law and order, ensure the safety and security of all concerned including UN diplomatic and consular personnel."