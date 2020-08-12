Indian Ambassador Discusses Eastern Ladakh, Bilateral Ties With Senior Chinese Official

Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri on Wednesday held talks with a senior official of the country's ruling Communist Party in Beijing and discussed the situation at the border in eastern Ladakh and overall bilateral relations.

In a tweet, the Indian Embassy said Misri met Liu Jianchao, Deputy Director of CPC's powerful Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission. This comes amidst diplomatic and military-level talks between India and China on disengagement of troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Ambassador @VikramMisri today met H.E. Liu Jianchao, Deputy Director of the Office of the CPC Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission and briefed him on India’s stance vis-à-vis the situation on the borders in eastern Ladakh UT and overall bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/191WpOC951 — India in China (@EOIBeijing) August 12, 2020

Neither the Ministry of External Affairs nor the Indian Embassy furnished any further details of the meeting at the time of publishing this story.

India-China talks on disengagement

At the latest round of military talks, the Indian side insisted forcefully on complete disengagement of Chinese troops at the earliest, and immediate restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh prior to May 5 when the standoff began following a clash between the two armies in Pangong Tso.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has pulled back from Galwan Valley and certain other friction points but the withdrawal of its troops has not moved forward from the Finger areas in Pangong Tso, Gogra, and Depsang as demanded by India, according to sources in New Delhi.

India has been insisting that China must withdraw its forces from areas between Finger Four and Eight. The mountain spurs in the area are referred to as Fingers.

The formal process of disengagement of troops began on July 6, a day after a nearly two-hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to bring down tensions in the area.

Twenty Indian soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Since then efforts are underway to diffuse the heat between New Delhi and Beijing although the former has taken an assertive stance through tough negotiations and trade actions.

(With PTI inputs) (Photo: Twitter/@EOIBeijin)

