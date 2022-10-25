Last Updated:

Indian Envoy Meets Kenya President Over Abduction Of Two Indians; Seeks Swift Probe

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Monday that the Indian envoy requested Kenya's Ruto to expedite the investigation into the abduction of two Indians.

Amid the reports of the abduction of two Indian nationals in Kenya, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has been in touch with Nairobi and informed Indian High Commissioner to Kenya, Namgya Khampa, who met with Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto, expressed concerns about the same. While briefing media about the recent "disturbing” development in Kenya, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Monday night that the Indian envoy requested Ruto to expedite the investigation into the matter.

"We are in regular touch with the Kenyan government to locate the whereabouts of the two missing Indian nationals, Mr Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai and Mr Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan," the MEA informed in the release.

"Our High Commissioner in Nairobi, Ms Namgya Khampa, today called on President H.E. Mr William Samoei Ruto to convey our deep concern and request the expediting of investigations into the matter," the release stated.

Notably, the MEA briefing came in response to multiple media reports claiming two Indian nationals-- Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai and Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan-- who have been missing for the last 70 days, were reportedly killed by the disbanded DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) unit. Though there was no official confirmation of their killings, a close aide of the Kenyan President claimed that the duo was killed. As per media reports, Kidwai and Khan, who were part of the Kenya Kwanza digital campaign team, went missing alongside taxi driver Nicodemus Mwania from Mombasa Road in July.

MEA enquires the High Commissioner of Kenya in New Delhi

Meanwhile, while briefing media in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Bagchi said the High Commissioner of Kenya in New Delhi was also called into the ministry on Sunday to convey India’s concerns in the matter. “The specific circumstances surrounding the abduction and subsequent lack of information are very disturbing. We expect that the case will be investigated thoroughly,” Bagchi said. According to MEA, the Indian High Commission in Kenya is in touch with the family members of the two Indians and assisting them. “The case is under active investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of Kenyan Police. We have noted that several people have been taken into custody in this connection, including officials of the recently abolished Special Service Unit of the Kenyan Police,” Bagchi added.

