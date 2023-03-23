Indian Envoy Meets San Francisco Police Chief To Discuss Attack On Indian Consulate

Consul General of India Nagendra Prasad on Wednesday, March 22 met San Francisco Police Department Chief William Scott and discussed the attack on the Indian Consulate which took place on March 19. The Consul General of India also requested Scott to raise the level of protection for the Consulate premises and personnel.

Taking to Twitter, Prasad said, “Thank you San Francisco Police Department Chief for the assurances. Met Chief Scott to discuss the attack on the Consulate General of India in the San Francisco Chancery building on March 19 and request to raise the level of protection to the Consulate premises and personnel.”

Thank you @SFPDChief for the assurances. Met Chief Scott to discuss the attack on @CGISFO Chancery building on March 19 and request to raise the level of protection to the Consulate premises and personnel. pic.twitter.com/TWuQxUE0ZE — Dr TV Nagendra Prasad (@nagentv) March 22, 2023

The meeting came in the backdrop of the attack at the Indian Consulate in San Franciso on March 19. Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters on Sunday broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags. Soon thereafter, a group of angry protesters entered the consulate premises and started hitting the door and windows with iron rods.

FIIDS suspect Pakistan’s spy agency behind attacks

The attack prompted sharp condemnation from Indian-Americans who demanded immediate action against those responsible for it. "We are also appalled by the complete law and order failure in both in London as well as in SFO where a few radicalised separatists attacked India's diplomatic missions," Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said after pro-Khalistani protesters attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

Further, the FIIDS, an Indian advocacy and awareness group on Sunday said that it “strongly suspect Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is behind,” attacks on Indian missions in UK and US.

“We strongly suspect Pakistan’s ISI is behind instigating and funding Sikh radicalization with false propaganda. We ask Indian Americans including the Sikh majority to rise against the extremism,” read the FIIDS statement.