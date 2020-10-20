Indian Envoy Jawed Ashraf meets Yash Aradhya Before French Formula 4 Championships

Indian envoy to France Jawed Ashraf met motorsport star Yash Aradhya on Monday, October 19. The young athlete is in France to take part in the French Formula 4 championship. Aradhya is also the first motorsport athlete to be awarded the coveted Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

India in France, the Indian embassy's official Twitter handle posted about the meeting between the Indian Ambassador and Yash Aradhya.

Ambassador @JawedAshraf5 met & encouraged, young&enthusiastic motor sports athlete Yash Aradhya who is in France to take part in French formula 4 championship. Yash is Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar Awardee.@fia @IndianDiplomacy @harshvshringla @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/K3Ptj0NoXt — India in France (@Indian_Embassy) October 19, 2020

Read: Tuscan Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Secures 90th Formula One Win After 8 Drivers Crash Out

Yash Aradhya's career graph

The young athlete started his racing career eight years back in the JK Tyre National Go-karting Championship. From then on, Aradhya has steadily made his way into Formula racing. He has also been a part of several international championships.

Aradhya was in the past nominated to take part in the FMSCI to represent India at the Rotax World Finals (2017) in Portugal. Last year he also took part in the FIA Motorsport Games held in Rome. Aradhya’s first Formula 4 Championship was the South East Asia race in 2019 where he claimed podium finishes.

Read: Lewis Hamilton Equals Michael Schumacher's Formula 1 Record With Eifel Grand Prix Win

Formula 1 revenues dropping

COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted all sports around the world. With fans not allowed at venues, teams and event organisers have had to suffer heavy losses with no ticket revenue coming in. One such sport has been Formula 1, where the revenue had taken a massive hit due to the altered race calendar.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Formula 1 season was suspended with no races taking place during April, May and June. Last year, the same three-month period saw as many as seven races. As per the latest estimates, the revenue for the sport has dropped by 96 percent.

Read: Drivers Talk At Qualifying Ahead Of Formula 1's Russian Grand Prix

Read: Formula 1 Revenues Drop By Whopping 96% In 2020, Record $136 Million In Losses

(Image Twitter/India in France)