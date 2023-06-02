Indian Envoy Pushes For UNSC Reform, Says 'structure No Longer Align With Realities'

India’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj on Friday called for the reforms in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) by echoing the need for a Council that reflects our evolving world. She pitched that the current structure doesn't align with today's realities and there is a need to adapt to the changes as per the evolving challenges globally. She highlighted that this is the crucial time to embrace change, recognise emerging powers and foster a more inclusive as well as effective global order with more voices at the table, decision-making will be enriched.

Current composition no longer aligns with realities: Indian UN Envoy

Kamboj said, "I stand before you today to address a critical issue that has long been debated and demands our urgent attention - the reform of the United Nations Security Council. As we gather here, we are reminded of the world's evolving challenges and the pressing need for a Council that is more representative, more inclusive and more effective in maintaining global peace and security. The current composition of the Security Council no longer aligns with the realities of our interconnected and multipolar world".

Ruchira Kamboj highlighted that the council structure was designed in a different era as it does not reflect the rise of new powers, the shifting geo-political landscape and the aspiration of nations thriving for the fairer, equitable global order. "So what did we do?" she asked.

Explaining the need of the hour, India’s permanent ambassador to the UN stated that the geopolitical strategy demands that we embrace change and adapt to the dynamics of the 21st-century UNSC. "The inclusion of emerging economies and regions with growing political influence is not just a matter of fairness, it's a pragmatic necessity. It is time to recognise the contribution of countries who had demonstrated their ability to foster peace, promote development and tackle global challenges".

She further said, "By expanding the security council membership in both the categories of permanent and non-permanent, we can enhance its legitimacy, credibility and effectiveness. More voices at the table need a broader range of perspectives, experiences and expertise to guide the decision-making process. Such inclusivity fosters greater trust among member states, improves the implementation of the resolution and ensures that the councils' action enjoys wider support and acceptance".

'Regional representation crucial for UNSC reforms': Indian UN Envoy

Ruchira Kamboj highlighted the prominence of regional representation and called it crucial as the Security Council should reflect the diversity of our work and provide equal opportunities for all reasons to participate in shaping global peace and security. "Africa, Latin America and other regions have lots of insights and experiences that must be fully integrated into our deliberations. Their engagements would contribute to a mock comprehensive understanding of the complex challenges that we face allowing us to craft more effective solutions. The urgency of reform is also underscored by the unprecedented global challenges that transcend borders".

She emphasised that Climate change, terrorism, pandemic and humanitarian crisis require collective efforts and shared responsibilities. "A reformed security council would enable us to multiply our resources, expertise and perspective from a wider range of countries empowering us to confront these issues with greater effectiveness and unity.

Recalling the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Kambnoj stated that no less than 73 states and governments were in agreement on the need for the UNSC reform.

While conclusion, India’s permanent ambassador to the UN stated that the time for the security reform council is now as the opportunity needs to be seized in a bid to revitalize and strengthen the United Nations by making it more inclusive, representative, and responsive to the needs and aspirations of all the member states. "Together let us build a council that truly embodies the principle of fairness, equity and multilateralism upon which the United Nations was founded. The world needs a reformed multilateralism that reflects today's reality, gives voices to all the stakeholders, addresses contemporary challenges and focuses on human welfare," she said.