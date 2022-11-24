Indian Envoy Ruchira Kamboj Briefs UNSC On Achievements Of CTC Under India's Chairship

Security Council on Wednesday was briefed by Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj about the crucial aspects of the work that is taken care of by the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) and the efforts of CTC under India's Chairship of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).

'As Chair of the Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee established pursuant to Resolution 1373 of 2001 concerning counter-terrorism, I have the honour to brief the Council on key aspects of the work undertaken by the Counter-Terrorism Committee since the beginning of this year, supported by its Executive Directorate, CTED,' said Kamboj.

Committee held a special meeting on October 28 to 29

The Committee also held a special meet on the important theme of countering the 'Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist' purposes on October 28 to 29 in Delhi and Mumbai with constant support from the Government of India.

The Indian envoy said,"the discussions were focused on the increased threat posed by the use for terrorist purposes of three significant technologies one, the internet and social media; two, new payment technologies and fundraising methods and three, unmanned aerial systems, including drones".

The UNSC committee also accepted the Delhi Declaration on Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for terrorist purposes.

"The Declaration is a pioneering document aimed at enhancing the Council's approach to addressing this threat in a comprehensive and holistic manner," said Kamboj.

The victims of the 9/11 attack on the US and the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks in India were paid tribute by the members of the committee.

Also, the Committee focused on enhancement and engagements with various societies, including women's organisations.

To enhance diversity and inclusivity of civil society representation, the committee also tried inviting organisations in civil society from Africa and Asia.

"The Committee also intends to organize a closed briefing on integrating gender into counterterrorism responses next month. The Chair of the Counterterrorism Committee participated in the Malaga Conference on 11 May 2022, highlighting that the protection of human rights should be an important aspect of the global fight against terrorism and states, therefore, have a responsibility to protect their nationals and others against the threat of terrorist acts by taking positive measures consistent with international law, including human rights law, and bringing the perpetrators of such acts to justice" Kamboj added.

