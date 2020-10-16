Indian Envoy To Kuwait Meets National Security Bureau Chief To Discuss Bilateral Relations

Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Amb Sibi George met Kuwait's National Security Bureau President Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah on Wednesday, October 14. The Indian embassy in Kuwait, in a tweet, said the two leaders discussed inter alia bilateral relations, as well as ways of strengthening the existing cooperation between both the nations.

READ: India Invites 'trusted Partner' Kuwait To Invest Under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Initiative

Ambassador met H.E Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah, President of National Security Bureau on Oct 14, and discussed inter alia bilateral relations, ways of strengthening and broadening existing cooperation, matters of mutual interest and latest regional and international development pic.twitter.com/WdyyE76uZ6 — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) October 15, 2020

India-Kuwait relations

India-Kuwait relations are at their all-time high. While Kuwait houses a large Indian diaspora community and is the source for 10-12% of India's oil imports, India, on the other hand, is among the Arab nation's largest trade partners. Indians in Kuwait remit over $3 billion annually and the gulf nation is home to 300 Indian associations and 18 CBSE affiliated Indian schools.

READ: PM Modi Congratulates New Emir, Crown Prince Of Kuwait; Hopes To Strengthen Ties

Earlier last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah along with Sheikh Mishaal al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah who took charge as the crown prince of the country. On September 30, Shiekh Nawaf was sworn in as the new ruler of the Arab nation following the death of Emir Sabah IV.

Congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for assuming charge as the Amir of the State of Kuwait. I also congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his taking charge as the Crown Prince. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2020

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi expressed confidence that Kuwait would continue to “play an important role” under the new leadership. In addendum, he also talked about strengthening “historical friendship” between Kuwait and India under the new Emir.

India also observed state mourning on October 4 as a mark of respect for Kuwait’s deceased Emir, who passed away at the age of 91. As per Ministry of Home Affairs order, the National Flag was flown at half-mast on all government buildings throughout India on the day.

READ: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Recommends Deputy Guard Chief's Name As New Crown Prince

READ: Kuwait's National Guard Minister Picked As Next Crown Prince

(With ANI Inputs; Image - @indembkwt/Twitter)