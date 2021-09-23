In an exclusive interview with Republic, India's ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday morning said that terrorism is one issue that will be part of the discussion in the high-level bilateral meetings that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct in the following days.

Sandhu spoke on the 'very clear' six-point agenda of PM Modi's schedule for his three-day visit to the USA which includes a bilateral summit with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, QUAD leaders, including the Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan and lastly the UN Section. Sandhu also talked about the COVID-19 vaccine topic which will be part of the discussions.

When asked if terrorism issues will be discussed, India's envoy to the US said, "Certainly yes."

"Earlier, when India took the presidentship of UNSC there was a resolution on terrorism and it will certainly be part of the discussions as with other global issues. It is also one of the topics which both US and India along with other QUAD countries have focused upon. It will be part of the statements," Taranjit Singh Sandhu informed.

Global availability of COVID-19 vaccines

While speaking further on the high-level engagements that are expected, Sandhu said that President Biden had sent a special invitation to PM Modi and that the global availability of COVID-19 vaccines will be highly focused upon.

Talking about President Biden and PM Modi's bilateral interactions, Sandhu indicted on bipartisan support that was witnessed earlier in 2014 when PM Modi had won the elections and Joe Biden had hosted a lunch for him. Later in 2016, when Joe Biden was a part of the erstwhile Obama administration, PM Modi had addressed the US Congress, the Indian envoy informed and lastly, talked about the recent TRIPS waiver.

Quad countries on vaccine production

"All countries have a domestic requirement and like the US, India also had to take it to account. I want to stress on what QUAD is concerned, which is vaccine availability, and together there is a vaccine initiative with US' technology, Japan's funding, Australia's lift power, and India's production capability. The decision to produce 1 billion doses has its own economic significance," said Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Additionally, the ambassador said that vaccine is not the only issue as climate change and environmental challenges will also be discussed by world leaders.