Indian Evacuees Extend Gratitude To PM Modi, Government Intensifies Operation Kaveri

Amid sloganeering of "Vande Matram", Indians who had been evacuated from war-torn Sudan extended gratitude to the Indian government upon their arrival in Delhi on Wednesday night. India has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in cities and border areas of war-torn Sudan as another group of 62 Indian nationals who left Jeddah arrived in Delhi.

One of the evacuees, Sanjay Singh, a resident of Dewaria, said, "I was stranded in Sudan amid the firing and bombing. I felt like we would not be able to return home; however, with the cooperation of the Government of India and Modiji, it feels as if we have returned to earth once again."

Another man, Surya Vishwakarma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, said," Operation Kaveri is successful. We feel so safe here."

The Indian Government has intensified Operation Kaveri to ensure no Indian national is left behind in the conflict-torn country.

The 22nd batch of 135 stranded Indian evacuees left on IAF C-130J aircraft from war-torn Sudan for Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Thursday.

"The 22nd batch of evacuees leaves Port Sudan. 135 passengers are flying to Jeddah onboard IAF C-130J aircraft," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Thursday.

According to a statement from the foreign ministry of South Sudan on Tuesday, the two warring factions in Sudan, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a seven-day ceasefire.