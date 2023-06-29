Indian Family Tortured In Jakarta Brought Back

After being trapped for weeks in a house in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nepal Singh and family along with his 3-year-old child have returned to India. In fact, with the return of the victims, the investigation by local authorities has picked up speed too.

Republic TV has got access to the conversations between Nepal Singh and the agent and how they duped and smuggled Nepal Singh and several others and demanded lakhs for their release.

Agent Rajendrasinh Chavda who is accused of trafficking Nepal Singh and his family to Jakarta, Indonesia

The first pictures of the agent have also been accessed by Republic. The agent who had been identified as Rajendrasinh Chavda was from Chandkheda and has been deeply involved in the illegal smuggling nexus of Indonesia.

The local authorities claim they will first question Nepal Singh and his family, get full details of the case and then will interrogate the accused involved in the case. Chavda helped several facilitators in Indonesia carry out extortions of these Indians, tricking them into going to Jakarta on a promise to double their income in Japan.