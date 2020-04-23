Indian Federation Of Working Journalists Condemns Attack On Arnab & Samyabrata Ray Goswami

Following the physical attack on Republic TV's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami on their way back home from Republic's studios in Mumbai at quarter-past-midnight on Wednesday night, the Indian Federation of Working Journalists on Thursday has condemned the attack. The IFWJ has also urged the Press Council chairman Justice C. K. Prasad to probe the issue urgently.

The president of IFWJ (Lucknow),ex-member of PCI K. Vikram Rao said, "The Indian Federation of Working Journalists vehemently condemns the ghastly assault on eminent Editor Sri Arnab Goswami in Mumbai last midnight by alleged Youth Congress goons. The IFWJ urges Press Council chairman Justice C. K. Prasad to initiate probe urgently. It also appeals to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Bal Thackeray to bring the goons to books. The personal security of Sri Goswami be raised."

Further slamming the Congress he said, "The journalist protection Bill which was passed by the Maharashtra Assembly be notified and implemented immediately. We express our shock, anguish, and dismay at this barbaric act which only reflects intolerance of Sri Goswami's criticism of the Congress party. The Congress president owes an answer to India."

Arnab and Samyabrata attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Samyabrata Ray were driving back following his show, with Arnab driving their Toyota Corolla. Masked goons on a bike overtook and blocked Arnab's car and proceeded to hurl bottles along with abuses after taking a good hard look to identify him in the front seat.

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned. They confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police attache who is an undersigned in the complaint that they had been sent by party higher-ups to teach Arnab a lesson. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered several hours after the complaint was filed. It has been registered at the NM Joshi Marg Police station under sec 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Mumbai. The charges are severely watered down.

