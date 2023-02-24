Indian Female Solo Cyclist Sets New Record; Covers 12 States In 11 Days For Organ Donation

India's first female solo cyclist Preeti Maske on Friday completed her epic bicycle trip covering about 3,676 km across 12 States in just 11 days and arrived at the serene shores here.

"The ride across the geographies was not smooth but very challenging," she said upon completing the long-distance ride also for the noble cause of organ donation.

#Leh: Border Roads Organisation’s Project Himang Chief Engineer Brigadier Gaurav S. Karki flags off Ace Ultra Cyclist Preeti Maske's attempt to set a new world record in cycling. pic.twitter.com/gD8YHQr46S — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 22, 2022

A mother of two children, Preeti arrived at the Land's End at 6.25 am amidst the backdrop of the twin monuments of Swamy Vivekananda and Thiruvalluvar basking in sunrays at the break of day.

"Preeti Maske is attempting a new cycling Guinness World Record from Srinagar to Kanyakumari, a distance of 3,676 km covering it in about 11 days. She cycled continuously for almost 19-20 hours a day, with minimal breaks and short power naps of not more than 3 hours in a day," says Anand Kansal, her crew chief.

"This is a continuous and fastest non-stop cycle expedition," he said. Srinagar to Kanyakumari is one of the toughest routes from very cold mountainous high elevation to the hot and windy conditions of the plains with more than 35 - 38 degrees Celsius, he noted.

The 46-year-old Preeti, from Pune, commenced the ride from Clock Tower, Lal Chowk, Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) on February 12. The fastest woman cyclist took 11 days, 22 hours and 21 minutes to traverse through 12 states -- J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kansal said.

"All relevant documents have been submitted to the officials of Guinness World Record through World Ultra Cycling Association (WUCA). The same will be processed and a certificate will be awarded," he said.

Preeti is promoting the social cause of organ donation for Rebirth Foundation. "The trip has been very challenging and I am very much excited and happy that I have completed it in record time. I had no rest on day 1 and throughout the journey I managed to sleep for 3 or 6 hours," she told PTI while sharing her experience.

The landslide or snowfall in the north and the temperature in the south did not deter her. "I had to cycle all through the night. At times, I took short breaks and resumed," she said.

"I started amidst freezing temperatures, snowfall, biting cold in Srinagar and as I moved to the plains, the temperatures are hot, managing high temperature variations is challenging," she pointed out.

Crew chief Kansal said: "Preeti once cycled for almost 48 hours continuously with 3-4 half-an-hour power naps, she is physically fit and mentally extremely strong. We ensure that she eats well and is hydrated properly, she burns almost 8 000 to 10,000 calories a day."

She was almost caught in a landslide, a few rolling stones missed her but hit the accompanying vehicle near the second tunnel - Chenani Nashri Tunnel in Kashmir, he said.

The mother of two decided to campaign for organ donation through awareness creation after her Golden Quadrilateral expedition in March last year.

On her future plans, Preeti Maske says she would cruise through the international routes to inspire women to take up cycling expeditions.

She is India's only lady cyclist to have three Guinness World Records in a short span of five months in 2022: Leh to Manali Cycling - covering 430 km in 55 hours; Leh to Manali running for 410 km distance in 4 days 22 hours; and the West to East Koteshwar - Gujarat (western most point at Indo-Pak border) to Kibithoo - Arunachal Pradesh (eastern most point at Indo-Tibetan border) covering 3,955 km in 13 days 18 hours. Earlier she had traversed the 6,000 km Golden Quadrilateral, an India record.