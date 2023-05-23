Indian Fighter Jets, Contingent To Join Bastille Day Parade With PM Modi As Main Guest

In order to participate in the French National Day parade, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the guest of honour, India is preparing to send a military contingent, including fighter planes.

On July 14, Bastille Day, the annual French military procession is held in Paris. Additionally, PM Modi's visit commemorates the "strategic partnership" between France and India, which was established 25 years ago.

"The Indian military contingent would be including a marching contingent, and the Indian Air Force would be deploying its fighter aircraft to take part in the flypast of the event," defence officials said.

PM Modi to attend Bastille Day Parade

The Rafale combat aircraft, which is also part of India's arsenal, will be fielded by the French Air Force during the display.

India may send aircraft from its French-designed Jaguar fleet, which joined the Indian Air Force in significant numbers in the 1980s.

The French also sent a contingent in 2016, when French President Francois Hollande visited India for the Republic Day parade.

At that time, 56 members of the 35th Infantry Regiment of the 7th Armoured Brigade from France had arrived. Between 1781 and 1784, their regiment's soldiers were stationed in India. 48 musicians playing pipes and drums marched ahead of the contingent.

The visit to France would add to Prime Minister Modi's jam-packed diplomatic schedule. As the two nations celebrate their 25-year strategic cooperation, the PM and French President Emmanuel Macron are anticipated to discuss a number of significant accords, including those on the Indo-Pacific area, nuclear power, and defence. Although PM Modi has visited France numerous times, including in May 2022, this would be the first time an Indian Prime Minister has participated in the yearly military parade since Manmohan Singh was invited as a guest in 2009.

