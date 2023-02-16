Indian Fisherman's Fingers Chopped By Assailants In Lankan Boats; Annamalai Writes To EAM

Seven fishermen from Tamil Nadu were allegedly attacked and robbed by people in Sri Lankan boats near Kodiyakarai in Nagapattinam district on Wednesday night. The injured were then rushed to the hospital during the wee hours of Thursday.

Tamil Nadu | Several fishermen were allegedly attacked by people in Sri Lankan boats while they were fishing last night near Kodiyakarai in Nagapattinam district. They were brought to the hospital during the early hours today. pic.twitter.com/GbuCq0Zgs0 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023



One of the injured, identified as Murugan, who tried to protect himself from attack, had three of his fingers severed by the unidentified people on the boat, said police.

The local fishermen from Nambiar Nagar while fishing in the mid-sea southeast of Point Calimere, were surrounded by some unidentified men who came in four boats, surrounded and attacked them.

As per the information gathered, the assailants robbed the fishermen of their GPS, mobile phones, catch, and fishing nets, worth Rs 5 lakhs. The injured were rushed to the Pushpavanam beach for initial treatment and were later shifted to Nagapattinam government hospital.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai wrote to the External Affairs Minister to intervene in the matter where several fishermen were allegedly attacked and robbed by "perpetrators travelling in Sri Lankan boats."

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai writes to EAM S Jaishankar for the intervention into the matter where several fishermen were allegedly attacked by "perpetrators travelling in Sri Lankan boats." — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

Annamalai writes to S Jaishankar

Taking to Twitter, Tamil Nadu BJP chief wrote, "requesting the intervention of our Honourable External Affairs Minister Thiru Dr S Jaishankar avargal in the retrieval of property of Tamil Fishermen who were robbed by perpetrators travelling in Sri Lankan boats."

Emphasising the incident, Annamalai said that attack took place in the high seas on Wednesday, allegedly by 'perpetrators traveling in the Sri Lankan boats'.

He wrote, "Thiru Murugan and six other fishermen from Nagapattinam were attacked mercilessly by a few people travelling in 4 Sri Lankan boats. Thiru Murugan's fingers were chopped, and the belongings of these fishermen worth Rs 5 lakhs were robbed by those culprits."

On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, requesting the intervention of our Hon EAM Thiru @DrSJaishankar avl in the retrieval of property of Tamil Fishermen who were robbed by perpetrators travelling in Sri Lankan boats. pic.twitter.com/yEV1hnnQrg — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) February 16, 2023

Requesting the intervention of the External Affairs Minister, he wrote that the Sri Lankan government must be nudged to identify the people involved in the gruesome incident, the belongings of the fishermen be retrieved and those who were involved in the attack must be punished in the court of law.