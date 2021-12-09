Indian Fishing Vessel Rescues Sri Lankan Fishermen; India Says Act Underlines 'goodwill'

The Indian High Commission in Colombo on 2 December said that an alert Indian fishing vessel rescued four Sri Lankan fishermen after their boat encountered significant difficulties in deep waters. The Sri Lankan fishing vessel,l Lulu-01 with the registration number, IMUL-A-0039-TLE, was "having serious problems in deep waters on 2 December 2021" when the Indian vessel approached and reduced the fishermen, the Indian High Commission informed, adding that the act underlined the goodwill and friendship shared between the two countries.

The press release issued by the High Commission of India in Colombo read, "A Sri Lankan fishing vessel, Lulu-01, bearing registration number IMUL-A-0039-TLE was facing considerable difficulties in deep waters on 2 December 2021. It was sighted by an Indian fishing boat 24 nautical miles North of Chennai. Concerned for the safety of the Sri Lankan vessel and the people on board, the Indian fishing boat successfully towed the Sri Lankan vessel to the safety of Adani Port, Kattupalli."

"All four crew members of the Sri Lankan vessel are safe, and the Indian authorities have offered essential assistance," the press release added and informed that the act was a humanitarian gesture reflecting the warmth and friendship between India and Sri Lanka, as well as their people.

India, Sri Lanka finalise four-point package for economic cooperation

To strengthen economic cooperation and help the island nation cope with economic issues, India and Sri Lanka have created a four-point package that includes a line of credit to finance the purchase of food and medicines as well as a currency swap arrangement. According to a statement released by the Sri Lankan High Commission at the conclusion of FM Basil Rajapaksa's visit on Thursday, 2 December, the two nations reviewed four pillars for immediate and medium-term collaboration.

The pillars comprise an urgent food and health security package which includes India extending a line of credit to cover Sri Lanka's import of food, medicines, and other essential items. It also features an energy security package that includes a line of credit to cover fuel imports from India and the early modernisation of Trincomalee Tank Farm. According to the statement, the package also includes an offer of currency exchange to assist Sri Lanka with its present balance of payments challenges, as well as the facilitation of Indian investments in various sectors across Sri Lanka to contribute to growth and job creation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI/Representative Image