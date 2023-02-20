Indian Forces' 'pivotal Role' In UN Peacekeeping Amid Changing Security Dynamics: Report

India has played a pivotal role in peacekeeping operations since the United Nations' (UN) inception. One of the largest contributors of troops to UN peacekeeping missions, India has provided around 250,000 troops to the UN peacekeeping force and has participated in 49 out of the 71 UN Peacekeeping Operations so far, India-based think tank CLAWS stated in its June 2022 report. Notably, India is ranked as the third-largest contributor of troops to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions, after Ethiopia and Bangladesh as per UN data as of January 2022.

The nation has approximately 5,450 personnel deployed in various UN peacekeeping missions, including in countries such as Congo, South Sudan, Lebanon, and the Central African Republic. Amid changing security dynamics, India's role in UN peacekeeping operations has become even more important, the report states. The nature of conflict and security threats has evolved over the years, and UN peacekeeping missions have become increasingly complex and challenging. In the current geopolitical landscape, UN peacekeepers are deployed in overly hostile regions and are required to operate in unpredictable environments. These include the deployment of Indian peacekeepers in some of the most challenging environments, including conflict zones in Africa and the Middle East.

India’s peacekeeping countering Chinese influence

India has been critical of China's expansionist policies, particularly with regard to territorial disputes in the Himalayas along the LAC and the South China Sea. New Delhi has maintained that Beijing’s actions are a threat to regional stability and has called for a peaceful resolution to these disputes. Meanwhile, India’s diplomatic outlook has been focussed on strengthening strategic bonds with nations like Australia, Japan, and the US to counter increasing Chinese influence in the region. Notably, India's contribution to UN Peacekeeping missions serves a dual purpose of not only helping in the peace process but also countering China's influence in several ways. First, by participating in UN peacekeeping operations, India is able to project its soft power and enhance its reputation as a responsible global actor. This can help India build stronger relationships with other countries and create opportunities for diplomatic engagement.

Second, India's contribution to UN peacekeeping allows it to promote its strategic interests in key regions around the world. For example, by deploying troops to Africa, India is able to increase its presence and influence in a region that is becoming increasingly important for global security and economic development.

Third, India's participation in UN peacekeeping operations can help to strengthen its military capabilities and improve its readiness to respond to a range of security threats. By operating in challenging and unpredictable environments, Indian troops gain valuable experience in areas such as counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, and disaster relief.

Finally, playing a leading role in UN peacekeeping enables India to push for reforms to the international security architecture and promote a more equitable distribution of power and influence in global governance. This can help to counterbalance China's growing influence in international organisations and promote a more stable and peaceful world order. Overall, India's contribution to UN peacekeeping operations is an important component of its foreign and security policy and helps to enhance its regional and global influence, counter China's growing influence, and promote global peace and security.