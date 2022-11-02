'Indian Forces Ready For Orders': Chinar Corps Commander On Reclaiming Pak Occupied Areas

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Chinar Cops, Lt Gen ADS Aujla, has said that the Indian Army is fully prepared for action on the orders of the Centre with regards to taking back India's territory that's being squatted on by Pakistan. The big statement follows that of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who recently said that reclaiming the land illegally occupied by Pakistan in J&K is India's ultimate goal.

When asked about the preparations of the Indian Army, Lt Gen Aujla said that the Army is fully ready. "Whenever a decision is taken and orders follow, the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy will collectively follow the orders for a proper implementation, which is why were are preparing everyday", the Chinar Corps Commander said. "We are refining our conventional capabilities and making them more effective so that we won't look back when the need arises".

Out of the total area of 2.22 lakh sq km, PoK accounts for 15% or over 78,000 km of illegally occupied land. Pakistan annexed the region in 1947 and the districts of Dianer, Baltistan, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Kotii, Mirpur, Poonch and Bagh make a major part of it. Notably, the Gilgit-Baltistan also comes under the planned China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the brainchild of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

#BREAKING | After Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Gilgit-Baltistan comment, GOC Chinar Corps says 'Army is ready and fully prepared for action'



— Republic (@republic) November 2, 2022

Rajnath Singh states India's goal

While addressing the 'Shaurya Diwas' event in Srinagar on October 28, the Defence Minister said that India will reclaim regions such as Gilgit and Baltistan in the PoK in accordance with the Parliamentary resolution of 1994. "We have just begun walking north, our journey will be complete when we implement the resolution passed unanimously by the Indian Parliament on February 22, 1994, by reaching Gilgit-Baltistan”, Rajnath Singh said.

He also warned that Pakistan will have to "bear its consequences" for the atrocities that it is committing against the people in PoK. Singh also underscored the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, saying it ended the discrimination that was being faced by the Kashmiri population. "The discrimination against the people of Jammu and Kashmir was ended under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2019", he added.

The Chinar Corps, which guards the Line Of Control (LoC) recently stated that the preparedness of the Indian Army has improved significantly in the last few months. This can be seen in the number of successful operations being carried out in the J&K valley against the terrorists. In an official tweet, the Chinar Corps shared details about the operation launched in Pulwama's Khandipora where three terrorists were eliminated and two AK rifles along with one pistol and war-like stores were recovered. The forces also neutralised one terrorist in Anantnag's Semathan.

Op Khandipora, #Pulwama.



Jt Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice was established yesterday. Terrorists opened fire on MVCP and fire fight ensued. 03 terrorists eliminated. 02xAK Rifles, 01xPistol & war-like stores recovered.#Kashmir@adgpi pic.twitter.com/N9v99WxxB6 — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) November 2, 2022

