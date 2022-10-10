Indian Foreign Service Will Expand Country's Footprint Across Globe: Jaishankar On IFS Day

The Minister for External Affairs of India S Jaishankar on Sunday while marking the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Day 2022 said that IFS will continue to expand and advance India's interests across the world in the coming years.

He also greeted the members of the foreign service. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar on October 9 said, “Greetings to members of the Indian Foreign Service on #IFS Day 2022. In a rapidly changing world, they strive every day to advance India’s interests, expand our footprint and enhance our standing.”

Further, the minister noted that both domestically and internationally, the service's people-centric approach has adequately been shown. In a subsequent tweet, the EAM said, “The splendid manner in which it rose to the challenges of Operation Ganga was recognised by the entire nation."

Jaishankar talks about the Indian Foreign Service

The External Affairs Minister also displayed confidence in IFS's ability to develop over the next years and to accurately represent a modern, self-assured India. He asserted, “Confident that the IFS will grow from strength to strength in the coming years. It will reflect a new and confident India, even as it helps meet our national goals for 2047.”

Meanwhile, Jaishankar arrived in Australia on Monday. Taking to Twitter, he talked about his welcome and said, “Arrived in Canberra to a Tiranga welcome. So happy to see the old Parliament house of Australia in our national colours."

The Foreign Department was established during British rule to handle business with the "Foreign European Powers," and here is where the Indian Foreign Service had its beginning, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Later known as the 'Indian Foreign Department', it continued to expand its diplomatic presence wherever it was required to defend British interests, according to the MEA.

Notably, the Indian Foreign Service was established in September 1946, just before India gained its Independence, to handle its diplomatic, consular, and commercial presence abroad.

The British-India government's Foreign and Political department underwent a nearly smooth transformation into the new Ministry of External Affairs and Commonwealth Relations in 1947, and the first group of employees were hired in 1948 through the Union Public Service Commission's combined Civil service examination system.

(Image: Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar)