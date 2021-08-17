As US President Joe Biden defends troops' hasty withdrawal from its anti-terrorist base camp in Kabul, Republic TV spoke exclusively on Tuesday to Ashok Singh - an IT officer working for US troops. Singh narrated the events as to how US troops hastily evacuated the Army camp 14 hours prior to Taliban's takeover of Taliban, destroying evidence and weapons. Slamming the Afghan soldiers, who had been trained by the US troops, for not putting up a fight against Taliban, Singh said that US was left with no choice than to evacuate.

Republic Speaks to IT officer at US base camp

Elaborating on his role at US' Kabul camp, Singh said, "This camp gives training to Afghan special forces and we had 60 employees along with us. We also had 4000 Army troops for our security. As the Taliban took over, except for Kandahar, there was no fight elsewhere".

Narrating the details on the US troop evacuation, he said, "On 14 August, we got a call from US embassy to vacate the camp in 2 hours. We created back up of our data, destroyed all electronics, weapons which were kept for atleast 6 months. There were 6 chinook helicopters waiting for our evacuation".

Lashing out at the Afghan troops and the Ghani govt, he said, " Afghan Govt didn’t gave a fight, they just surrendered. Talibans released criminals from jail which is just 2 km away from our camp, so we had to be prepared. We evacuated the camp and were kept in a safe place".

Biden defends hasty US withdrawal

Addressing the world on US' hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden on Monday, said that while the decision to withdraw was hard, it was the right one for America. Stating that the US could not anticipate the rapid fall of the government, he said there is 'never a good time to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan. Blaming the Afghan troops, he stated that the US spent trillions of dollars in equipping them but they did not fight for their country.

I am President of the US and the buck stops with me. I am saddened by the facts the world now faces, but that the decision was the correct one for America. Our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have been nation-building. Our only interest was preventing any attacks on our homeland," said Biden.

Blaming Afghanistan, he added, "Afghanistan's President fled the country. There is no chance that we send the US for one year or five years or 12 more years. Americans cannot and should not deserve to die." While admitting that the images of Afghanistan now are 'gut-wrenching' Biden said, "I am clear of my answer. I am not going to conflict with the interests of the US." The Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan.