Indian Girl Creates World Record For Fastest Limbo Skating Under Ten Bars; Watch Video

Social media not only provides funny memes and videos but also contributes content that inspires, motivate and at times even astonish users. The Guinness World Record also shares, from time to time, videos of people who create headlines for their one unique talent. While some showcase their speed, others make a mark showing different talents. Now, in the latest addition, a girl from Maharashtra has created a record for 'fastest time to limbo skate under ten bars.' The amazing talent of the teenage girl, Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma has left people in awe. Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share the video. "Fastest time to limbo skate under ten bars 1.69 seconds by Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma [sic]," read the caption of the video. According to a blog by GWR, she had attempted a world record in the field of roller-skating in 2014 before switching to limbo skating.

The video is doing rounds on the internet since being shared on Friday morning. As of now, it has garnered over 1.29 lakh likes and the numbers are still surging. It has also accumulated a number of comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, Amazed by her talent, another user commented, "How old is she? Can this ability be done by an old person? When in life do you discover you can do this? [sic]." "Her ankles aren't real [sic]," exclaimed another. "India has the best of the best [sic], another comment read.

Watch the video here:

Here are some reactions by users:

Man creates a record by gulping two litres of soda in 18.45 seconds

It should be mentioned here that, last month the Guinness World Record had shared a video showcasing a record created by an American who gulped down two litres of soda in less than 20 seconds. Eric ‘Badlands’ Booker, a competitive eater, created the world record by drinking two litres of soda in 18.45 seconds. Although the avid soda drinker is a huge hit on social media, he always dreamt of holding a Guinness title. His years-long ambition turned into reality after he drank a 2-litre bottle of sugar-free cola for his record attempt in Selden, New York. Guinness posted a video of the attempt on YouTube in which he is seen pouring the bottle into a measuring cup to get an accurate amount of the volume of the beverage and for easier drinking.

Image: @guinnessworldrecords/Instagram