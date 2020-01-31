Indian Government To Fund Expenses Of Travellers Visiting 15 Domestic Destinations In 2020

Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel has reportedly announced that the government will fund the expenses of tourists who visit 15 local destinations annually under 'Paryatan Parv' initiative by the government. According to the reports, Centre has announced the reward to the travellers who visit domestic tourist destinations and iconic historical heritages site within the country by 2020.

Travellers to be honoured as brand ambassadors of Indian Tourism

The government has reportedly claimed to sponsor the tourists with the travel expenses as a monetary incentive. The Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel told the media on Friday that on condition that an individual travels out of their own state, and submits the pictures as a proof on the state government’s website, the traveller is entitled to avail the funds while speaking at the concluding ceremony of the two-day National Tourism Conference, organised by Odisha government in association with FICCI at Konark.

He said that the travellers will be honoured as brand ambassadors of Indian Tourism and should have completed the task of travelling well within one year. The Sun Temple at Konark would be included as one of the iconic sites for the project and a special event would be conducted to announce the Sun Temple as an iconic historical site and include it in the list of iconic sites soon, he added.

Rupinder Brar, additional director general, of tourism, told the media that the participation of the people from Odisha has been very meagre in the programme and needs to be enhanced, therefore, the government is exploring ways to encourage the students and the candidate to contribute to the initiative.

Soubhagya Mohapatra, Chairman of Ficci Eastern Tourism Committee said that centre would coordinate with the state government to introduce more tourist trains for better connectivity of the tourist's sites and make the undiscovered tourist destinations in India more reachable for the citizens in order to promote tourism in the country.

(Image courtesy: Pixabay)