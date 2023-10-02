Indian Govt To Set Up Intelligence Gathering Posts Along Indo-China Border

An additional team of intelligence officers will be deployed at the border posts of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along the India-China frontier from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh for surveillance and information gathering.

A highly placed source has informed PTI that the central government has approved a proposal for establishing the set-up that will be known as the Border Intelligence Post (BIP). The move bears significance in view of the increased Chinese activities along the border and transgressions by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Each of the BIPs will be manned by four to five officials of the Intelligence Bureau and protected by ITBP personnel, as per the source in the know of the development said on the condition of anonymity. Those personnel who would be deployed at the BIPs will keep an eye on activities across the border and share updates with the higher authorities and the government.

However, the source refused to disclose the amount sanctioned by the central government for the project citing its sensitive nature. There are around 180 border outposts (BOPs) of the ITBP along the entire India-China border and the establishment of 45 more was sanctioned recently.

Notably, a stand-off between the Indian Army and the PLA in Ladakh has been going on since June 2020. Twenty Army soldiers were killed in a clash with the PLA in June 2020 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

India-China relations in ‘abnormal state’ since Galwan clash: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a conversation with former ambassador of the United States to India, Kenneth L Juster at the Council of Foreign Relations in New York on September 27 stated that the relations between India and China have been in an "abnormal state" since the 2020 Galwan clash and it is a "possibly longer than medium-term issue".

If the two biggest countries of the world have that degree of tension between them, "it has consequences for everybody else", he asserted during a conversation at the Council on Foreign Relations to a question about India-China relations. "You know, one of the pleasures of dealing with China is that they never quite tell you why they do things. So you often end up trying to figure it out. And it's always, there's certain ambiguity out there," Jaishankar said.

"It is very hard to try to be normal with a country which has broken agreements and which has done what it has done. So if you look at the last three years, it's a very abnormal state. Contacts have been disrupted, visits are not taking place. We have of course this high level of military tension. It has also impacted the perception of China in India," the minister added.

(With PTI inputs)