Indian High Commission In UK Alerts Against Disinformation After Officials Attacked

A day after news spread regarding Pro-Khalistan provocateurs shouting slogans and throwing coloured smoke bombs at security officials at the London Metropolitan police at Indian High Commission in the UK, the Indian High Commission in London alerted against disinformation on Thursday, March 23.

In a fact check, the Indian High Commission in London said: "The truth is, a small minority of protesters threw water bottles, ink balloons, eggs and flares, some of which hit other protestors and the Police. Nothing was thrown by mission staff at our own brethren." The Indian High Commission further asked people to not believe in the disinformation aimed to disrupt harmony. It said, "Indians will always respect the religious beliefs of all."

'No truth to sensationalist lies being circulated on social media': Indian High Commissioner to the UK

Earlier on Wednesday, March 22, India's High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami while addressing the situation in Punjab said, "There is no truth to sensationalist lies being circulated on social media".

Speaking about law enforcement action against Waris Punjab De, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK said: "Let me assure all our friends here in the UK, especially brothers and sisters with relatives in Punjab that there is no truth to sensationalist lies being circulated on social media."

Vikram Doraiswami further mentioned that the situation in Punjab is not what it is being reported. "The elected Chief Minister of the state and the local police authorities have put out detailed information including interviews on television, please watch these. Do not believe the small handful of people putting out fiction and disinformation," he said.

Speaking about the events carried out by Punjab police against elements of Waris Punjab De, Doraiswami further said, "On March 18, Punjab police launched an operation against elements of Waris Punjab De against whom criminal cases have been recorded. Particularly against Amritpal Singh, the chief of this organisation and some other elements."

Vikram Doraiswami asserted that four criminal cases have been filed including charges such as spreading disharmony, murder, attack on police personnel, etc. "Around 100 people have been arrested and only those with criminal charges against them. Persons involved in such criminal offences will be dealt with in accordance with the law and their constitutional rights of legal defence will be protected," he added.

Further, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK informed that all communication services including mobile telephone networks continue to be available including as of noon today, for mobile internet services across the state except in four districts. "Across the state, internet access using broadband access has not been affected. There is no restriction to media reporting," he added.

Meanwhile, Labour and Co-op MP for Harrow West in the UK, Gareth Thomas MP raised the vandalism and attacks on staff at the Indian High Commission last Sunday in UK Parliament. He also sought assurances that the UK Home Office working with the London Metropolitan police will ensure that there isn't a repeat of such incident.

I raised the vandalism & attacks on staff at the Indian High Commission last Sunday & sought assurances that the @UKHomeOffice working with the @MetPoliceUK will ensure that there isn’t a repeat. pic.twitter.com/lpuWyjCRk9 — Gareth Thomas MP (@GarethThomasMP) March 23, 2023

On February 23, thousands of Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's supporters forcibly entered the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms, threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man. The supporters, brandishing swords and guns broke through police barricades erected outside the Ajnala police station.