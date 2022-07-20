Last Updated:

Indian High Commission Issues Advisory For Citizens In Sri Lanka; Urges To 'remain Aware'

The Indian High Commission in Colombo on Tuesday issued an advisory. It urged its nationals to remain aware of the latest developments in the island nation.

Written By
Megha Rawat
India

Image: Twitter@IndiainSL/AP


Amid the economic and political turmoil in Sri Lanka, a senior Indian government official posted in Sri Lanka sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said on Tuesday as it urged its nationals to remain aware of the latest developments in the island nation and plan their movements and activities accordingly.

The Indian High Commission at Colombo in Sri Lanka in a tweet said, “Relations between the people of India and Sri Lanka have always been cordial and friendly. In the current situation, Indian nationals in Sri Lanka are requested to remain aware of the latest developments and accordingly plan their movements and activities. If required, Indian nationals can contact us.”

Meanwhile, in another tweet, the Indian High Commission said, “Officials of India in Sri Lanka in the morning met Vivek Varma, an Indian national and Director of Indian Visa Centre, who sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault last night near Colombo.”

“The matter has been brought to the attention of the Sri Lankan authorities,” it further said. 

 

All-party meet on Sri Lanka

On the other hand, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking after the all-party meeting which was organised to discuss ongoing Sri Lanka's economic situation stated that the situation in the island country is worrisome and unprecedented. EAM Jaishankar further added as 'many were worried about the situation in Sri Lanka'. 

READ | Sri Lanka: Protesters call for Wickremesinghe's resignation day before presidential polls

EAM Jaishankar said, "Many are worried about what are the lessons we have taken from Sri Lanka hence we had asked the finance ministry to make a presentation about every state."

India lends helping hand to Sri Lanka amid crisis

Even after Ranil Wickremesinghe, the island nation's interim president took over amid catastrophic debt and an economic crisis, complete pandemonium erupted in Sri Lanka. On Monday, as the South Asian nation fought to make ends meet amidst the unfolding worst-in-decade financial collapse, the protests continued to spiral out of hand. The island's population of around 22 million is currently suffering from a dire lack of necessities like food, fuel, water, and medical attention. Peer pressure is mounting on the Parliament to choose a new President by July 20.

READ | Sri Lanka: Oppn leader Sajith Premadasa seeks PM Modi's help amid ongoing crisis
READ | In all-party meet on Sri Lanka, Centre presents debt report on states, oppn take objection
READ | Indian High Commission issues advisory after official attacked in Sri Lanka
READ | 'I'm not the same': Sri Lanka acting President Wickremesinghe's jibe at Gotabaya Rajapaksa
First Published:
COMMENT