Last Updated:

Indian Immigrants 2nd Highest Tax Paying Community In US; $15bn Collective Spending Power

Mexico topped the list while India is second with a spending power of $15.5 billion, all contributed by undocumented immigrants from around the world.

Written By
Gourav Mishra
Immigrants

Amid ongoing talks between the US and India over certain major aspects, an American think tank report recently published that at least half a million undocumented Indian immigrants to the United States enjoy a spending power of $15.5 billion, while they contribute $2.8 billion to the federal. The report highlights the presence of undocumented immigrants in America and attempts an evaluation of how much the 'undocumented immigrants' spend and what is their contribution to the States, in terms of revenue that the federal collects as tax.

READ | India-Bangladesh meet in Dhaka over Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

US has 47,14,000 undocumented immigrants from 5 nations including India

While statistics until February this year revealed that America houses over 44.8 million immigrants, the country reportedly has 47,14,000 undocumented immigrants from India, Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras combined. The Mexican undocumented immigrants in 2019 earned almost $92 billion in household income while they contributed $9.8 billion in federal, state, and local taxes, the think tank said referring to a survey from 2019 that is the latest.

READ | India aims to consolidate multi-faceted relations with US under Biden administration: MEA

Mexico has topped the list while India is second with a spending power of $15.5 billion followed by El Salvador that enjoys a spending power of $11.5 billion. Guatemala holds $9.1 billion in spending power and is third on the list while Honduras enjoys a spending power of $6.4 billion, the report said.

READ | US committed to India's security & sovereignty: Biden's State Department on defence sales

India second in list of nations paying highest taxes in US

The undocumented immigrants from India residing in the US pay $2.8 billion as tax to the federal and the State, this places India second on the list after Mexico. El Salvador contributes $1.4 billion, Guatemala contributes $1.1 billion followed by Honduras contributes $778 million.

READ | Biden's ambitious immigration bill likely to benefit several Indian IT professionals in US

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden recently lifted the freeze on green cards that were announced last year by his predecessor Donald Trump. Biden observed that Trump's step to halt the green cards affected many sectors including the immigrants who were in the US with employment-based visas. The President is now also seeking to get citizenship for immigrants who are employed in America, which is likely to remove the tag of 'undocumented'. 

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND