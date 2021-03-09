Indian Immigrants 2nd Highest Tax Paying Community In US; $15bn Collective Spending Power

Amid ongoing talks between the US and India over certain major aspects, an American think tank report recently published that at least half a million undocumented Indian immigrants to the United States enjoy a spending power of $15.5 billion, while they contribute $2.8 billion to the federal. The report highlights the presence of undocumented immigrants in America and attempts an evaluation of how much the 'undocumented immigrants' spend and what is their contribution to the States, in terms of revenue that the federal collects as tax.

US has 47,14,000 undocumented immigrants from 5 nations including India

While statistics until February this year revealed that America houses over 44.8 million immigrants, the country reportedly has 47,14,000 undocumented immigrants from India, Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras combined. The Mexican undocumented immigrants in 2019 earned almost $92 billion in household income while they contributed $9.8 billion in federal, state, and local taxes, the think tank said referring to a survey from 2019 that is the latest.

Mexico has topped the list while India is second with a spending power of $15.5 billion followed by El Salvador that enjoys a spending power of $11.5 billion. Guatemala holds $9.1 billion in spending power and is third on the list while Honduras enjoys a spending power of $6.4 billion, the report said.

India second in list of nations paying highest taxes in US

The undocumented immigrants from India residing in the US pay $2.8 billion as tax to the federal and the State, this places India second on the list after Mexico. El Salvador contributes $1.4 billion, Guatemala contributes $1.1 billion followed by Honduras contributes $778 million.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden recently lifted the freeze on green cards that were announced last year by his predecessor Donald Trump. Biden observed that Trump's step to halt the green cards affected many sectors including the immigrants who were in the US with employment-based visas. The President is now also seeking to get citizenship for immigrants who are employed in America, which is likely to remove the tag of 'undocumented'.