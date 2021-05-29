Indian Immunologicals Ltd To Start Drug Substance Production For COVAXIN From June

Amid the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 in India, the Indian Immunologicals Ltd has announced its plan to begin the production of drug substance meant for COVID vaccine COVAXIN from June 15 and dispatch the first batch to Bharat Biotech by July. Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) is a Hyderabad-based facility under the National Dairy Development Board.

In an official press release, IIL Managing Director K Anand Kumar on Friday said that the firm is expected to produce the drug substance initially for 2-3 million doses per month. It will be scaled up to 7 million later in the year and eventually to 15 million. To further increase the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity, Bharat Biotech had said it partnered with IIL to make the drug substance for Covaxin.

Production of COVAXIN Drug

The IIL under the Technology Collaboration Agreement will produce the Covaxin drug for Bharat Biotech at one of its manufacturing units in Hyderabad. The Managing Director informed that production of the drug substance will start from June 15, and Bharat Biotech could expect the first batch by the end of July. The manufacturing unit at Hyderabad will have the capacity to produce 2 to 3 million doses every month, noted Dr. Kumar. He further stated that a new plant will also be set up in the same manufacturing facility.

"As a part of this agreement, we at IIL will be manufacturing the Covaxin Drug Substance for Bharat Biotech at one of our manufacturing facilities here in Hyderabad. And, the preparations for the manufacturing process have been started and we have already taken some trials and they have been successful," said Dr. Kumar.

(With PTI Inputs)