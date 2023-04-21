Indian IT Sector To Reach $100 Bn in Next Two Years, says Union Min Anurag Thakur

The IT sector of India is witnessing a digital revolution and enormous growth, said Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Thursday, adding that the Indian software industry is expected to see a boom in the coming years. "By 2025, the Indian software industry is likely to reach 100 billion US dollars," he added.

The younger generation of our country is the driver of the Indian economy and development for years to come, said Thankur while addressing the convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development in Sriperumbudhur, Tamil Nadu. He also outlined that India has emerged as the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world and to take this development to new heights and elevate quantum technology research and development (R&D) for scientific and industrial purposes. The Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 6,003.65 crore for the National Quantum Mission.

"India is the 7th country in the world to launch the Quantum Mission," said the Union Minister, adding that Tamil Nadu is a powerhouse of raw talent and skill and the youth of this country must engage in continuous learning to stay in their fields for professional sustenance.

Centre approves Rs 6,003 cr National Quantum Mission

Centre on Wednesday (April 19), approved National Quantum Mission with an estimate of Rs 6,003 crore for eight years. Through this mission, the Union government aims to boost economic growth driven by quantum technology and create a supporting ecosystem in India. Notably, the launch of the Quantum Mission will make India the sixth country to work with Quantum Technology after the US, Austria, Finland, France, and China.

Through this mission, intermediate-scale quantum computers will be created with 50–1000 qubits in the next eight years using, among others, superconducting and photonic platforms. The mission will look to establish satellite-based secure quantum communications between ground stations within India as well as with other countries, covering a range of 2,000 km.

"NQM is going to give India a quantum jump in this field," Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

About Quantum technology

It is a field of physics and engineering that studies and applies the principles of quantum mechanics for the creation of new technologies. It describes the behaviour of matter and energy at a microscopic scale, where the classical laws of physics do not apply. Quantum mechanics is the branch of physics that includes the study of various types of technologies, such as quantum computing, quantum cryptography, and quantum sensing.

How is it different from the classical computer? Since the traditional computer is transistor-based, quantum computers will function on atoms. Quantum computers use quantum bits (qubits) instead of classical bits to perform calculations. Quantum computing can solve problems much faster and with more authenticity. It provides the strongest security when it comes to encryption, making quantum communication free from hacking.

