Indian Killed In Sudan: Congress MP Writes To EAM, Urges Repatriation Of Mortal Remains

K Sudhakaran, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Kerala's Kannur, on Sunday, wrote to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar requesting his urgent intervention to repatriate the mortal remains of his constituent Albert Augustine who lost his life amid ongoing violent conflict in Sudan.

In a letter, K Sudhakaran said, "I am writing to you today with a heavy heart and a sense of urgency regarding one of my constituents, Shri. Albert Augustine, permanent resident of Alavelil, Kakkadavu, Nellippara, Alakode in Kannur. He was working with the DAL group in Khartoum, Sudan when he tragically lost his life in the violent conflict between the Sudanese armed forces and a rival para-military group. Yesterday evening, he was struck by a stray bullet and passed away."

The MP added, "This incident has left his family devasted and in a state of shock, Shri Albert's wife and children are waiting for his mortal remains to be deported to their homeland of Kannur. As their representative, I am reaching out to you for urgent intervention in this matter to repatriate Shri Albert's mortal remains as soon as possible."

He urged EAM Jaishankar to look into the matter and provide all necessary assistance to Albert's family in time of grief.

Sudan conflict: Indian national dies of bullet injuries

Indian national, Albert Augustine, died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet wounds in Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan. Condoling the Indian national's death, Jaishankar said the situation in Khartoum remains one of "great concern" and that India will continue to monitor the developments in that country.

"Deeply grieved to learn about the death of an Indian national in Khartoum. The Embassy is making all efforts to extend fullest assistance to the family," he said, adding, "The situation in Khartoum remains one of great concern. We will continue to monitor developments."

"It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries," the Indian mission tweeted on Sudan conflict.

"The embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements," it said.

Clashes and explosions were reported in several areas of Khartoum amid escalating tension between a paramilitary force and Sudan's Army.