Love knows no boundaries, and in this age of social media, establishing connections between people from different countries or across borders has become easier, common and just a tap away. However, a heart-wrenching tale of love between a man Ajay from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and a Bangladeshi woman Julie has captured the attention of many.

While their friendship on social media was solemnised into marriage, the couple allegedly went incommunicado leaving their families distressed. Then Ajay’s family received a photo of his blood-soaked shirt on whatsapp which sent shivers down the spine.

Ajay, a taxi driver from Moradabad, fell in love with Julie, a Bangladeshi woman, through social media networking site Facebook. Their online friendship blossomed into a deeper relationship, and Julie came to India a year ago, bringing her 11-year-old daughter with her.

She renounced her Muslim faith and embraced Hinduism to marry Ajay. Two months ago, Julie took Ajay with her to Bangladesh, stating that she needed to renew her visa. However, since then, both Ajay and Julie have been untraceable causing great distress to their families.

Sunita, the mother of Ajay, approached the Moradabad police and shared her son’s story. She stated that the Facebook friendship between Ajay and Julie turned into love and the girl converted to Hinduism before marrying him. According to Sunita, a few days later, Julie expressed her desire to visit Bangladesh to get her visa renewed. She requested Ajay to accompany her to the border and assured him that she would return after extending her visa. However, there has been no contact from either of them since then.

Around five days ago, the family received a distressing photo of Ajay covered in blood, sent through WhatsApp. The sender is yet to be identified, and this has left Sunita and her family in deep anguish. Desperate for answers and concerned about her son's well-being, Sunita has approached the local authorities and police, seeking their assistance in bringing her son back from Bangladesh.

"A woman had come to us with a complaint that her son Ajay had been taken away to Bangladesh by a woman named Julie. The two met on Facebook. They got married here in a temple. Ajay went to Bangladesh to drop Julie. The woman had received a message which showed Ajay was in an injured state. When the police contacted the number, we were told he is are fine and will come home soon. Information is being sought about Julie whether her visa was valid or not. We are verifying their documents,” stated Moradabad SP (City) Akhilesh Bhadauria.

The SP office has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

Ajay and Julie's story has a striking similarity with the Seema Haider and Sachin Meena love story. But the challenges posed in front of the families of Ajay and Julie are giving them sleepless nights.