Indian Medical Facilities Under Attack? ICMR Website Faces Cyber Attacks After AIIMS

A few days after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) feared that the personal data of 3-4 crore patients were at stake owing to a cyber attack, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has now confirmed that they too faced a cyber security threat. The attack was later prevented and its website is currently functioning properly.

Official sources stated, "The ICMR website is safe. The site is hosted at NIC Data Centre, the firewall is from NIC, and is regularly updated. NIC was informed through email regarding a cyber attack & has reported that the attack was prevented. ICMR has found the website in the order."

Hackers allegedly tried to breach the website of the apex health research body, but their attempts were foiled. The officials also said that hackers, apparently from Hong Kong, tried to attack the website of the ICMR around 6000 times in a span of 24 hours on November 30.

This comes a few weeks after AIIMS faced a widescale cyber attack on November 23, which led the officials to manually manage the OPD and sample collection. Subsequently, this led to the suspension of system authorities for their alleged neglect. Following the incident, the two system analysts at the hospital were also suspended by AIIMS authorities after being served show-cause notices for alleged neglect of their duties.

Cyber attack on AIIMS

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi police then registered a case of extortion and cyber terrorism on November 25 and the National Informatics Centre along with the Indian Computer Emergency Response were deployed to restore the potentially breached patients' data.

The experts also applied antivirus solutions on nearly 1,200 out of 5,000 computers and servers. Notably, the servers have been restored just in time as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was planning to transfer the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and investigate it as a terror attack.

Notably, hackers have demanded Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from AIIMS, however, the Delhi Police said, "No ransom demand as being quoted by certain sections of the media has been brought to notice by AIIMS authorities".

On November 30, AIIMS confirmed that the e-hospital data has been restored, and all the computer systems are now functioning in manual mode.