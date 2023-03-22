Indian Met Department Predicts More Rain After Surprise Showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a fresh spell of rainfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorm activity over northwest India during March 23–25 and central and adjoining regions of eastern India.

The press release issued by the IMD predicted the likelihood of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and hailstorms in Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana during March 23–25.

i) Thunderstorm with hailstorm activity over east India on 21st March, 2023 and significant reduction thereafter.

ii) Fresh spell of rainfall/thunderstorm/hailstorm activity over Northwest India during 23rd-25th March and Central and adjoining eastern India during 24th-25th Mar pic.twitter.com/vyYuh7GT1o — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 21, 2023

The national capital and other adjoining regions saw the highest 24-hour rainfall on Monday in the last three years, recording 6.6 mm of precipitation in just three hours, the IMD said.

Crops in fields across various Indian states were devastated by unexpected rainfall, hailstorms, and strong winds earlier last week on March 18. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat expressed concern about crop damage brought on by the state's unusually heavy rainfall. While the rains in March offered a welcome reprieve from the sultry heat, they also caused waterlogging and severe traffic bottlenecks in the national capital.

Farmers in the villages of Morena, Gwalior, and Ashoknagar districts of Madhya Pradesh and the Bundelkhand district of Uttar Pradesh lost their crops due to the hailstorm on Saturday.

The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, instructed the officials to carry out relief work for the harm caused by the rain and hailstorm in various districts. Additionally, he ordered that each impacted home get compensation of Rs 4 lakh. He further announced financial aid for people whose houses were damaged and for those who lost their cattle.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited hailstorm-affected villages in Madhya Pradesh and assured relief to the farmers.