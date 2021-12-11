Indian Military Academy Holds Passing Out Parade For Cadets In Dehradun; Watch

The Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun has held a passing out parade for cadets in Dehradun on Saturday. The passing out parade was attended by 319 Indian Gentleman Cadets and 68 international Gentleman Cadets, according to reports. Foreign Gentleman Cadets from nine different nations are taking part in the IMA Passing Out Parade. The IMA's colours, which include Steel Grey and Blood Red, were also on show. Steel Grey represents strength and resilience, whilst Blood Red represents ultimate sacrifice and devotion to duty. Here are some photos from Dehradun's IMA Passing Out Parade.

According to reports, the Indian Military Academy (IMA) decided on Thursday that its Passing Out Parade (POP), scheduled for Saturday, will be a scaled-down affair with no celebrations, a day after the chopper crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others Coonoor on Wednesday. The academy cancelled its Commandant's Parade, viewed as a precursor to the POP, soon after the deaths of the CDS and other officials were confirmed. The parade was scheduled to take place on Thursday.

President Kovind, U'khand CM, Governor at IMA passing out parade

President Ram Nath Kovind, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmeet Singh and other top ministers were present at the event. President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Friday to attend an Indian Military Academy event (IMA). On Saturday, Kovind reviewed the IMA's passing out parade and addressed the cadets. On his arrival, Kovind was welcomed by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmeet Singh, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, and other top officials. At the Raj Bhavan, the governor presented the president with a replica of the Kedarnath temple as a memento.

The Indian Military Academy (IMA) is where officers for the Indian Army are trained. It was founded in 1932 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, following the advice of a military council chaired by General (later Field Marshal) Sir Philip Chetwode. IMA has grown from a class of 40 male cadets in 1932 to a sanctioned capacity of 1,650 today. Cadets go through a training programme that lasts from 3 and 16 months, depending on their entry qualifications. Cadets who complete the school at IMA are permanently commissioned into the army as Lieutenants.

Image: Republic World