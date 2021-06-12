Indian Military Academy Holds Passing Out Parade, This Time Without Parents Due To COVID

The Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun is holding its passing out parade on Saturday. According to reports, 341 Indian Gentleman Cadets and 84 foreign Gentleman Cadets are attending the passing out parade. Foreign Gentleman Cadets from over nine countries are attending the IMA Passing Out Parade. Owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, the guardians of the cadets were not allowed to participate in the parade.

The ceremonial grandeur of the events shall be on display during the POP being streamed live for parents on media platforms. The Crest of the Indian Militar Academy has also been displayed on the premises.

IMA Passing Out Parade

The colours of the IMA were also on display which includes Steel Grey and Blood Red. Steel Grey signifies strength and resilience whereas, the Blood Red signifies the ultimate sacrifice and devotion to duty. Here are some visuals from the IMA Passing Out Parade in Dehradun

IMA takes strict disciplinary action against 4 Indian and 6 Foreign GCs

Earlier on Saturday, the IMA had taken strict disciplinary action against four Indian Gentleman Cadets undergoing training. In addition, disciplinary action was also taken against six Tajikistan GCs after a violent clash took place between them in the month of March this year. A court of enquiry was ordered after the incident, the completion of enquiry found the GCs guilty of indiscipline and physical assault causing injuries to a few of them. The injured GCs were hospitalized after the scuffle.