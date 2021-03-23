Indian Military Ranked Fourth Most Powerful In The World By 'Military Direct' Study

India has the fourth strongest military force in the world while China stands at number one, as per a study released by the defense website Military Direct on Sunday.

The study said, "The USA, despite their enormous military budgets, comes in 2nd place with 74 points, followed by Russia with 69, India at 61, and then France with 58. The UK just about makes the Top 10, coming in 9th place with a score of 43." READ | China uses Covid-19 to drive out hundreds of Africans from Guangzhou; racial tensions rise

As per the study by the entity that has in various capacities been in the service of the UK military since the mid-1800s, the "ultimate military strength index" was calculated after taking into consideration various factors including budgets, the number of inactive and active military personnel, total air, sea, land, and nuclear resources, average salaries, and weight of equipment.

"Based on these scores, which account for budgets, manpower, and factors such as air and naval capacity, it does suggest that China would come out as top dog in a hypothetical super conflict," it mentioned. READ | India's Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project to counter China in N-E borders

The world's biggest military spender with a budget of USD 732 billion per year in the USA, it noted, adding that China comes second with USD 261 billion, followed by India at USD 71 billion. "China would win by sea, USA by air and Russia by land" in this hypothetical conflict, it said. "USA wins in an aerial war with 14,141 total airships vs Russia with 4,682 and China with 3,587. The Russian Federation wins in a land war with 54,866 vehicles vs the USA with 50,326 and China with 41,641," it mentioned. China wins in a sea war with 406 ships vs Russia with 278 and the USA or India with 202, it said.

India's Defense Budget

Last month, while speaking about the implementation of Union Budget's provisions in the Defence sector, Rajnath Singh had said that the Ministry of Defence aims to achieve a turnover of Rs 1.75,000 Crore (USD 25 billion) including export of Rs 35,000 Crores (US$ 5 Bn) in aerospace and defence goods and services by the year 2021. "The Union Budget for the year 2021-2022, stands out as a unique initiative of our government because it brings a healthy mix of promise, potential, and progress. Its forward-looking agenda provides support for the defence and security of the country," he had added.

To widen the investment base, the Government of India has enhanced FDI in Defence Sector up to 74 percent under Automatic Route and 100 percent under Government route. This would further act as a catalyst for foreign players to invest in India. Due to these reforms, the FDI in India in the Defence sector has jumped by more than 200 percent. Rs. 2,871 Crore worth FDI has been invested in the defense sector in the last 6 years," he had added. The Defense Ministry in February cleared over Rs 6,000 crore for the acquisition of Main Battle Tank Arjun Mark 1A.

(With PTI Inputs)