Indian Mission Working Overtime To Issue Visas To Afghan Refugees Amid Taliban Onslaught

The Indian embassy in Kabul is flooded with visa applications from Afghan nationals who are trying to leave the war-torn country due to the worsening situation. The officials at the embassy are working overtime to issue visas to Afghan nationals as the war between the Taliban and the Afghanistan forces has further intensified. Taliban forces are not far away from Kabul and the terror outfit is in a strong position after gaining control of more than 60 per cent of the territory of Afghanistan.



Taliban has already taken over the provincial territories of Kandhar, Herat, Lashkar Gah and Mazar-e-Sharif. Many citizens of the country are rushing out of the country as they fear persecution by the Taliban. Major countries like the USA, UK and Canada have already announced that they will be welcoming Afghan refugees and will provide them with legitimate immigrant visas. Recently, Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will accept at least 20,000 Afghan immigrants.

India's role in Afghanistan

The Indian Embassy will provide visas to those Afghans as well who worked within the framework of the embassy. These include people like the local staff of the embassy, their families or those working in other Indian consulates. An unnamed source told the ANI news agency, "Despite the heavy rush, India is continuing to issue visas in Afghanistan. We are seeing a rise in the number of applicants and we have also increased the quota. We are also facilitating visas for Afghans who worked with us."

India has shut down other consulates across Afghanistan and is only issuing visas from the Indian Embassy in Kabul. India played an active role in the recently held peace talks in Doha. India has maintained that any agreement should be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned. India also made it clear in the meeting that the Indian government will not recognise a government that came into power by the use of force. India further said in the peace talks that any agreement should be a result of political settlement and must include protection of the lives of people, especially women and children. India even appealed to respect the international law of human rights.

(With ANI inputs)