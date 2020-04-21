Indian Musicians Collaborate To Release New Anthem Video On 50th Earth Day

Legendary musicians Dr L Subramaniam, Abhay K and Kavita Krishnamurthy have come together with new Earth Anthem video to mark the Golden Jubilee of Earth Day on April 22. The song, originally produced by Dr Subramaniam in 2017 with English lyrics, has been penned by poet-diplomat Abhay K and sung by Kavita Krishnamurti and Bindu Subramaniam.

The Earth Anthem has already been translated into over 50 languages spoken in different parts of the world. Inspired by the ideals of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ Abhay K penned the Earth Anthem way back in 2008 in St. Petersburg, Russia and the blue marble image of the Earth, as shown in the video, was captured from by the crew of Apollo 17.

The Earth Day Network, which will celebrate the day on the theme of ‘Climate Action’, had recently appointed Dr Subramaniam as its ambassador. On April 22, 1970, around 20 million Americans took to the streets, college campuses and hundreds of cities to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward for our planet, starting the tradition of Earth Day.

Abhay K said in a statement that we cannot remain indifferent to the current challenges as the global spread of coronavirus has highlighted the necessity of interdependence. Explaining the need for a common anthem, the poet-diplomat said that environmental pollution, biodiversity loss and climate change affect all of us regardless of nationality.

“All life is interdependent and until we understand this basic fact clearly and wholeheartedly, we will not be able to fight climate change, biodiversity loss or Novel Corona Virus pandemic,” he added.

'Not the master'

Maestro Dr L Subramaniam also emphasised the humans’ dependency on nature saying we are part of nature and not a master of it. He said that we have to co-exist with mountains, oceans, trees, and all living beings and so we cannot afford to harm the planet in any way. He has also composed a special new symphonic composition titled ‘Cosmic Symphony’ of whose Hindi lyrics is penned by Sameer and sung by Kavita Krishnamurti and Sonu Nigam.

