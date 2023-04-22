Indian National Arriving From Nairobi Held At Delhi Airport With Heroin Worth Rs 21 Crore

Air Customs apprehended an Indian national coming from Nairobi and seized drugs worth Rs 21 crore from his possession at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Friday, the officials informed. The officials said that three kilograms of heroin were seized from the accused.

"On the basis of spot profiling, Air Customs at IGIA, Delhi, arrested an Indian national arriving from Nairobi and recovered approx. 3 kg of heroin valued at Rs 21 crores. The heroin was concealed in the false bottom of his bag," the Customs Department said in a statement.

Gold bars seized at Delhi Airport

In another illegal smuggling incident, earlier on April 19, three gold bars worth around Rs 75 lakh were recovered from the toilet of an international flight at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

"On the basis of input received and further developed by customs officers at IGI Airport, an aircraft used for international flights was searched upon completion of its international trip at Terminal 3 of IGI in New Delhi on April 17," the customs officials said on Wednesday.

Officials discovered two objects attached with adhesive tape on the upper side panel of the flight's starboard side lavatory during the search.

A customs functionary said, "Upon removal and unwrapping, one rectangular gold bar and two unevenly shaped gold bars were recovered, collectively weighing 1400 grams."

The total value assessed for the recovered gold bars comes to Rs. 74,92,954. The officials seized the gold, along with its packing material, under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is underway, they added.