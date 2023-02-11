Last Updated:

Indian National Missing For Days In Earthquake-hit Turkey Found Dead Under Debris

The Indian national has been identified as Vijay Kumar, a businessman. He was missing since a 7.8 magnitude hit Turkey on February 6.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan

The body of the deceased named Vijay Kumar was recovered from under the rubble of a hotel in Turkey's Malatya city; Image: AP/Representative


An Indian national in Turkey, who was missing for days, has now been confirmed dead. The person, identified as Vijay Kumar, a businessman was missing since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake ravaged Turkey and Syria on February 6. So far, over 25,000 people have been killed in the two countries and bodies are being recovered as the rescue operations continue. 

As for the deceased Indian, his body was recovered from under the rubble of a hotel in Turkey's Malatya city. Aged 36, Kumar reportedly hailed from Uttarakhand and visited Turkey on a business trip, said the Indian Embassy in Turkey which first broke the news. 

READ | Two powerful quakes link Turkey, Japan and Syria in suffering

Indian embassy expresses condolences

The Indian Embassy in Turkey expressed condolences for the death of Kumar and said that arrangements to send his mortal remains back to India will be made soon. "Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family", the Embassy tweeted. 

READ | Operation Dost | Field Hospital set up by Indian army in Turkey treats 106 quake survivors

Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway in Turkey and the team of India's NDRF is playing a huge role in pulling people out of the rubble. The officials have also set up field hospitals under 'Operation Dost' in the country pictures of which were shared by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The hospitals are providing 24X7 medical assistance with their fully functioning medical, surgical and emergency wards, X-ray labs and medical stores. India has also sent tons of relief material to Syria which is facing an even more severe crisis due to the western sanctions which are depriving it of any direct help. 

READ | Turkey Earthquake: NDRF's 2nd miraculous rescue as 8 yr-old girl pulled alive from debris

 

READ | Turkey, Russia developing new payment system after US threatened to sanction MIR cards
First Published:
COMMENT