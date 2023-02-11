Indian National Missing For Days In Earthquake-hit Turkey Found Dead Under Debris

An Indian national in Turkey, who was missing for days, has now been confirmed dead. The person, identified as Vijay Kumar, a businessman was missing since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake ravaged Turkey and Syria on February 6. So far, over 25,000 people have been killed in the two countries and bodies are being recovered as the rescue operations continue.

We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip.@PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia

As for the deceased Indian, his body was recovered from under the rubble of a hotel in Turkey's Malatya city. Aged 36, Kumar reportedly hailed from Uttarakhand and visited Turkey on a business trip, said the Indian Embassy in Turkey which first broke the news.

Indian embassy expresses condolences

The Indian Embassy in Turkey expressed condolences for the death of Kumar and said that arrangements to send his mortal remains back to India will be made soon. "Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family", the Embassy tweeted.

Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family.@PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia

Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway in Turkey and the team of India's NDRF is playing a huge role in pulling people out of the rubble. The officials have also set up field hospitals under 'Operation Dost' in the country pictures of which were shared by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The hospitals are providing 24X7 medical assistance with their fully functioning medical, surgical and emergency wards, X-ray labs and medical stores. India has also sent tons of relief material to Syria which is facing an even more severe crisis due to the western sanctions which are depriving it of any direct help.