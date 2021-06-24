Indian Naval Ship Shardul Arrives At Mumbai With Medical Supplies From Gulf Countries

Indian Naval Ship Shardul which was deployed for the supply of oxygen from UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar in May returned to Mumbai on Thursday with 7,640 filled Oxygen Cylinders, 2 oxygen containers of 20 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) each, and 15 Oxygen Concentrators. The deployment is being undertaken as part of Operation Samudra Setu II, launched by the Indian Navy in support of the national effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

INS Shardul carrying 7,640 filled O2 cylinders, two ISO containers of 20 MT LMO each & O2 concentrators from Kuwait & Qatar arrived at Mumbai today, as part of #IndianNavy Op #SamudraSetu2.

Earlier on May 27, INS Shardul had arrived at Kochi with 80 MT of liquid medical Oxygen As India was struggling in the second wave of COVID-19, The amphibious ship was designed as the first of the Shardul class, to carry tanks, trucks and troops. Both Indian Navy and Indian Air Force are working with strengthening efforts to help India recover from the devastating effects of the global pandemic. Last year when COVID-19 had initially started spreading in India, the Indian Navy in an official statement had said that three Naval warships have sailed out to bring back Indian citizens from Maldives and United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are stranded due to the pandemic.

Operation Samudra Setu-II

As per the Indian Navy, Operation Samudra Setu-II was launched for shipment of medical Oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment from various countries in support of the nation’s fight against COVID-19. The deployment of frontline warships including destroyers, frigates, tankers and amphibious ships of the Indian Navy for Operation Samudra Setu-II forms a significant part of the multiple lines of efforts, by the Government of India (GoI) and the Indian Navy to supplement the Oxygen requirement in the country.

India COVID-19 cases

In last 24 hours, India reported 54,069 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 3,00,82,778. A total of 1321 patients lost their lives bringing the toll to 391981. As per the health ministry, total recoveries improved to 2,90,63,740 with 68885 discharges in the latest tally. Currently, India has 627057 active coronavirus cases and the positivity rate is 2.08. The recovery rate is at 96.61 however Thursday’s case count is 3,221 more than that of Wednesday’s when 50,848 cases were recorded.