Indian Navy Actively Tracking Chinese Ship In IOR Ahead Of Touted Missile Launch On Nov 10

A Chinese "spy" vessel has entered the Indian Ocean (IOR) just days ahead of India's planned missile test sending the Indian naval forces on alert. Indian Navy has been "actively tracking" the movement of the Chinese spy ship Yuan Wang VI for several days, a source familiar with the development told Republic Media Network. This comes just three months after another similar instance when a Chinese spy ship Yuan Wang-5 docked at the Beijing-owned southern Hambantota Port in Sri Lanka, despite India's objection over military and national security concerns. The Chinese spy vessel in the same class and are meant to monitor missile tests and satellite movement. The vessel is meant to monitor missile tests and satellite movement.

"China's Yuan Wang VI espionage vessel entered the Indian Ocean South of Andaman islands ahead of India's missile test in the Bay of Bengal, a repeat of the Hambantota episode when Yuan Wang V had docked at the Sri Lanka port ahead of similar missile test by India," a source informed.

China's espionage vessels enter IOR as India's issues Notice to Airmen

China's Yuan Wang VI vessel's arrival coincides with India's NOTAM, or Notice to Airmen, which specified the details of testing a missile on a certain day and time. Open-Source Intelligence specialist Damien Symon said on Twitter that the coordinates of this proposed test indicate that a missile may be fired from Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha between November 10-11, with a range of 2,200 kilometres. As a result of this, Sri Lanka to the west and Indonesia to the east have been designated a no-fly zone.

India has concerns that Beijing may be able to track the missile test, which might compromise the critical details of the launch's capabilities such as the missile's trajectory, speed, range, and accuracy. Yuan Wang V, a sister ship of the vessel that entered the Indian Ocean, was capable of surveillance by mapping the entire ocean bed that could prove to be critical to anti-submarine operations of the Chinese Navy.

#AreaWarning #India issues a notification for a no fly zone over the Bay of Bengal region indicative of upcoming missile test



Launch Window | 10 - 11 Nov 2022 pic.twitter.com/XqXVR2j9Y3 — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) October 22, 2022

On Wednesday, India conducted its first successful test of a Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor missile capable of neutralizing long-range missiles and aircraft. The test was conducted from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. “The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful maiden flight test of phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile with a large kill altitude bracket from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on November 2," DRDO said. During the test, the BMD weapon systems were installed in different geographical locations capable of striking down incoming adversary missiles, the Ministry of Defence in a press statement.